Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved power couples in Bollywood. They have been fairly private about their personal life but the two love birds have never shied away from expressing their love, adulation or boasting about each others' achievements on social media. Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been each others' biggest cheerleaders in the face of adversities. Recently, Anushka cheered on Virat as he scored his first maiden T20I against Afghanistan last evening. It also marked the Indian cricketer's 71st International century. As Twitter erupted in joy over Virat's achievements, so did Anushka Sharma. Also Read - Have Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi called it quits? Here's a look at the shortest-lived Bollywood affairs

Anushka Sharma cheers on Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a few images of Virat after he knocked a century in India vs. Afghanistan in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022. The match took place in Dubai whereas Anushka is in the UK for her next, Chakda Xpress, a biopic on Indian Women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka's cheer on Virat after his century is all things love. Sharing images of Virat Kohli from on field last night, Anushka wrote that she'd be with him through anything and everything forever. Anushka also dropped a heart and an infinity emoticon alongside the caption. Virat's century and Anushka's reaction have been trending in Entertainment News. Check out the post below: Also Read - Asia Cup T20: Rishabh Pant's quick exit amidst Urvashi Rautela's presence in the stadium sparks off hilarious memes; fans want her banned from the stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has been at the receiving end all the time whenever Virat fails to score on the field. Anushka Sharma's presence during Indian cricket matches has also been criticised a lot of times. A couple of times Anushka has also hit back. In fact, Virat has also hit back a couple of times to keep Anushka away from his professional life. However, the trolls never learn. The two of them remain quite private about their personal life. They have a daughter, Vamika Kohli. Also Read - Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his 'world' as he shares a gorgeous picture of his wifey; David Warner's reaction is all of us

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been giving out reviews on English biscuits. She is shooting for Chakda Xpress in the UK.