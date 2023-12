There are rumours that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their second child soon. Well, the two have been making headlines for a long time now but the couple has not confirmed their second pregnancy news as of now. Amidst her second pregnancy rumours, Anushka's latest post has left everyone convinced that the couple is going to be parents soon. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - The most expensive Indian weddings that happened abroad, here's how much celebs spent

Anushka recently featured in a pregnancy test kit advertisement and shared the same on her Instagram. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and her post left netizens surprised. Within no time, they filled her post with a comments section and said that Anushka is indirectly confirming her pregnancy.

A look at Anushka Sharma's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

One user wrote, 'That means you're again pregnant confirm', while another one wrote, 'Anushka Sharma Pregnant hai'. Well, this commercial has come at a time when there are rumours of Anushka's second pregnancy and fans want her to confirm the news.

Well, in an unseen picture Anushka was seen cradling her baby bump while posing with Virat. Their picture went viral on social media, but later it was stated that the snap was old and was photoshopped.

Anushka tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December 2017 and later took a break from acting in 2018 after the release of her movie Zero. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Anushka will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress.