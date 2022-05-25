Anushka Sharma is currently busy prepping for her comeback after delivering Vamika and a maternity break. The actress had taken a conscious decision to not engage in heavy and time-consuming projects as she wanted to look after and spend time with Vamika Kohli. And now, Anushka is all game for THE game, Chakda Xpress aka a biopic on Indian Woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka recently shared a selfie on her gram showing off what her prep looks like. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone badly trolled for her 'extremely uncomfortable' orange dress; netizens call it 'an embarrassment'

Anushka Sharma posts a tanned selfie

Now, Anushka Sharma has been taking lessons in cricket and practising on the field to get hands-on knowledge to play Jhulan. And while prepping, Anushka has been tanned heavily. She flaunted the same on her social media. Sharing a pretty picture, she wrote, "Tan' on ten," with a sun emoticon. The actress's cricketer husband, fellow colleagues and well-wishers showered her with love and adoration. Anushka is seen flashing a cute smile. She looks very tanned but pretty.

Comments on Anushka Sharma's post

Virat Kohli was lovestruck over her picture. He dropped a heart-eyes emoticon. dropped a heart. dropped a fire emoticon in the comments. A lot of Anushka's fans dropped the fire emoticons in the comments. Some were all hearts for her picture.

While opening up about Jhulan Goswami's biopic, Anushka Sharma had penned a heartfelt note, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."