Anushka Sharma's 'tea controversy' back in the news as former India selector MSK Prasad breaks his silence

As the better half of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has often been subjected to trolling and hateful comments. The height was when she was dragged into pure cricketing controversies. One such incident happened in 2019. Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer who had slammed the team selection that year said that he had seen the selectors serve tea to Anushka Sharma. This conversation had left the actress mighty upset. She had written a long note on how she hated her name being dragged into such controversies. Now, MSK Prasad who was a selector has opened up on that time.

He said, "The work of selectors in Indian cricket is very difficult, because here you rarely get credit for success. He has to face a lot of criticism for selecting players in the team and dropping them due to poor performance. The selection committee was dragged without any reason in the controversy involving Anushka Sharma. But when the Indian team defeated the Kangaroo team in the Test series in Australia despite some big players not being in the team, no credit was given to the selection committee."

Fans will remember how Anushka Sharma had slammed Farokh Engineer with a long post in her Insta stories. She had written, "If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications, please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations." The lady also spoke of the photo-op where she posed with the team at the Australian High Commission. She had tweeted, "I was asked to stand in a group photo by the High Commissioner's wife despite my hesitation to be in it, and a huge issue was created over this blaming me for intentionally wanting to be part of it and the said event, even though I was invited for it. An official clarification was issued by the board on the same and I still kept quiet."