Anushka Shetty’s wedding buzz goes VIRAL: After Prabhas link-up rumours, actress to marry a businessman?

For a long time, Anushka Shetty has been linked with Bahubali star Prabhas. However, now rumors about her marrying a businessman are making headlines. Read on to know more.

>Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. Rumours about her wedding have been doing the rounds for a long time, and fans are going gaga over the news. This time too, such a discussion has intensified that Anushka is going to get married soon. According to reports, she might tie the knot with a businessman. However, there has been no official statement from the actress on this so far.

Who is Anushka Shetty rumoured to be marrying?

Some media reports have claimed that the person with whom Anushka's marriage is being discussed is not from the film industry but from the business world. The person maintains a close connection to Anushka's family while her family has knowledge about him. The two people maintain a positive relationship with each other. However, these reports have not yet been officially confirmed and are only based on media reports and speculations.

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Reports also say that Anushka is serious about her marriage and wants to start a new chapter in her personal life. Talks between the two families have already begun. However, the name of the businessman to whom his name is being linked has not been made public at the moment. However, it is not yet clear how much truth there is in this news.

All about Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' relationship

Anushka Shetty's name has been associated with actor Prabhas for a long time. The two have worked together in several films, including Billa and Mirchi. After this, the pair got special recognition when they appeared together in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In The Conclusion. After the tremendous success of these films, both stars became famous all over the world, and the rumors about their relationship became even more intense. However, the two have always maintained that they are just good friends.

Anushka Shetty’s views on marriage

In a recent interview, Anushka Shetty opened up about her marriage plans. She had said that such reports are common in the film industry and she doesn't take them too seriously. According to her, marriage is a very sacred relationship, in which two people decide to spend their whole life together. She had also said that her family wanted her to get married at an early age, but she always chose her career and decisions according to her preference. At present, all eyes are on the news about their marriage.

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