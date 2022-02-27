Apne 2: Sunny Deol is ensuring son Karan Deol's comeback with a bang; read EXCLUSIVE details

's son Karan Deol's debut film Pal al Dil Ke Paas wasn't that impactful for his career. Ever since the release of the film Karan is still struggling hard to make his space in the industry. The superstar's son was compared with his grandfather , father Sunny, and uncle , indeed there is a lot of people expect from him and they say it's easy for star kids. They already come with the baggage of living up to the expectations of the audience and if they fail, they fail miserably. But remember he is a Deol and Deol's don't give up. A very well-placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Sunny Deol is working hard on his son Karan Deol's comeback, and this time the superstar has decided to give him a powerful role in his franchise. Apne 2 is all set to go on the floors after Sunny Paaji completes his Gadar 2 shooting. He is right now in Lucknow for a 40-day schedule and once he finishes that he will begin his work on Apne 2. By that time, Karan is under the supervision and he is working hard on his acting skills. He has been rigorously working on his acting skills and is regularly working out to keep himself fit under the guidance of his uncle Boby Deol. Deol family is the most loved family in Bollywood and they have never believed in showing off their stardom this is one of the reasons you will not see Karan Deol making appearances without any reason. He likes to keep himself low key just like his father and uncles". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's ANIMAL facing delays due to Brahmastra? [Read EXCLUSIVE deets]

The source further adds, " Karan Deol was disheartened with the response of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, however, he is all set to revive himself and this time he will definitely grab the audience's attention". Well, we too can't wait for Karan Deol to spread his magic! What say?