Apoorva Arora opens up on her go-to wellness ritual, reveals how yoga helps her manage stress and maintain emotional balance

Having practiced yoga regularly for the last six years, Apoorva Arora is quick to refer to it as an important part of her daily life. Read on to know her thoughts.

Apoorva Arora isn't just known for her acting, but also for the stress she puts on yoga to stay fit. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the popular actress tells BollywoodLife how yoga has changed her life. Apoorva - who has been doing yoga consistently for the last six years - has referred to the journey as that of self-discovery, mindfulness, and emotional balance. As Apoorva says, yoga has played a role in helping her stay grounded amid a highly hectic life. For her, yoga serves as a daily source of strength, peace, discipline, and overall well-being. Speaking about her connection with yoga, Apoorva said, “Yoga is no longer just a practice for me or a form of exercise. It has become a way of coming back to myself. There are times when life gets overwhelming and I feel like I’ve drifted too far from my center. In those moments, yoga reminds me to slow down, reconnect, and find balance again. Beyond the asanas, I try to apply its principles in my daily life, in the way I breathe, think, and respond to situations. It helps me stay grounded, reconnect with my values, and remember who I am.” For the unversed, Apoorva Arora has practiced yoga regularly for the last six years, and has considered it to be an essential part of her daily life.

Apoorva - who was last seen in Momacu - had put out her heartfelt reflections on the shooting experience, and stressed on the warmth and camaraderie she saw on set. Even though Apoorva joined the project last minute, she felt a strong sense of belonging among the cast and crew. She reported for shooting just hours after finishing another film. "We met only a couple of hours before the shoot, and I instantly felt at ease with him. He was the perfect captain to have," she was quoted as saying Times Now.

Momacu was shot during the extreme winter nights in Chandigarh, which as expected, had come with its own share of challenges. Apoorva had acknowledged the challenged that she had to face due to the weather. But the strong bonds among the cast and crew made even the toughest conditions bearable.

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