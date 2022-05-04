A few days ago, there were reports that Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and have parted ways. A source had told BollywoodLife, "Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening. Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise.” Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' as he sees her off; fans say, 'What a moment' [WATCH VIDEO]

Well, by reacting to each other's posts on Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara hinted that all is well between the two. And now, the two made an appearance together at Arpita Khan and 's Eid bash. While they didn't pose together for the paparazzi, they entered the bash together.

Fans of the actors are super happy to see their favourite couple make an appearance together, and of course, a few trolled them. A netizen trolled Sid and Kiara and wrote, "Wapas pyaar hogaya kuch kaam dundho yrrr." A fan commented, "Faltu mein rumors spread kiya tha media ne. Hoping they get married soon. They look amazing together." One more fan wrote, "Dil ko sukoom mila itne dino k baad .. finally...may allah always keep them shining together.."

The rumours of Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship started when they were shooting for Shershaah. Their chemistry in the film was loved by one and all, and during the promotions of the movie, the two looked damn good together. However, they never spoke about their relationship openly and always maintained that they are very good friends. Their breakup rumours had surely made their fans upset.

Talking about Sidharth’s movies, the actor will be seen in Mission Majnu and Yodha. He will be making his web series debut with ’s Indian Police Force which will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Kiara has movies like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC15 lined up.