Aprita Khan Eid Bash: Amid breakup rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make an appearance together; fans say, 'Wapas pyaar hogaya' [Watch Video]

Reportedly, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have parted ways. However, their recent appearance together at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party makes everyone wonder whether all is well between the two.