AR Rahman clarifies in New Video after receiving backlash for his communal remark: ‘Blessed to be...

Renowned music composer AR Rahman has been making headlines due to his recent interview’s remarks. He hinted that he is not getting work in the Hindi film industry because of the communal thing. After his statement, Rahman faced huge flake on social media. Now, the music composer chose to clarify it. In his new statement, he called India his inspiration, teacher and his home. He also stated that the intention has been misunderstood. Rahman also stated that his only purpose is to uplift, honour and serve through music. Here is what he said.

AR Rahman’s clarification post

In the statement, the music composer said, “Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices.”

AR Rahman added, “I remain grateful to this nation, and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. Jai Hindi, Jai Ho!”

When Kangana Ranaut slammed AR Rahman

The actress put an Instagram story, “Dear arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you, I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you, forget narration, you even refused to meet me.”

“I was told you don’t want to be a part of a propaganda film. Ironically Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for it’s balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you.” he added.

Kangana also revealed that she wanted to narrate AR Rahman her film, Emergency. Apart from the actress, many shared their views about Rahman’s statement. Some also shared that the music composer should be removed from Ramayana. Rahman confirmed that he is composing music for Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana. He cleared that he is a still part of the movie.

