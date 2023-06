Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman married Saira Banu in the year 1995. Soon after, Raheema, Khatija, and AR Ameen, the family's three blessings, were born. The musical genius has largely succeeded in avoiding media attention for his private life. Rahman recently discussed the motivation for his decision to wed when at the height of his fame. Rahman explained that getting married alters one's personality and is a constant labour of love. Also Read - Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush impresses in angry, intense look as he gets ready to fight for love, fans get goosebumps

Marriage alters an individual AR Rahman said, "Marriage changes you. Yeah, I think it was exciting and terrifying both, to know that you're going to live with another person whom you didn't know before. And I think my marriage, my intention was more spiritual than physical. Because of that, I could cling on to all the storms and everything which could happen when you start a life."

The composer of the piece added that he felt that the hardest struggle of his life was overcoming cultural divides. He continued by saying that rather of picking sides, they should work to keep everyone united. The music director of Dil Se claimed that getting married broadened his entire range of compassion and understanding, resulting in a more expansive viewpoint.

Upcoming Projects of AR Rahman

AR Rahman has a number of intriguing initiatives in the works. Maamannan, the most recent film he has released, hit screens on Thursday. It stars Mari Selvaraj. Along with these films, he is currently working on Gandhi Talks, Tere Ishk Mein, Pippa, Laal Salaam, Ayalaan, Aadujeevitham, Chamkila, and an unnamed project with Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasam.