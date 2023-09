Another mishap could have happened after witnessing this stampede-like situation in Chennai for music maestro A R Rahman's concert. The visuals to get an entry at the AR Rahman concert are disturbing, and it can be seen how people were struggling to get in despite having the tickets with them. After several videos of people grieving to get an entry at the concert went viral and a lot of backlash, AR Rahman finally reacted to the entire incident and took to his Twitter account and wrote," Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren't able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase with arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap". Also Read - AR Rahman opens up on the effect getting married had on his personal and professional life

Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap?@BToSproductions @actcevents — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 11, 2023

"Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam," ACTC said in the post, which was reposted by Rahman. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reacts to AR Rahman's old statement against Bollywood; takes a sly dig at star kids

Check out how strongly people are slamming the AR Rahman concert in Chennai and calling it a big scam.

Stampede like situation happening in #ARRahman concert. Many are being sent out from concert. Many aren't allowed inside despite having passes. All price category pass holders are mixed without segregating them to their respective pass category. Parking is also a major… pic.twitter.com/qLmZRHbYZl — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 10, 2023

Horrible experience at @arrahman concert. Horrible Sound Systems, zero crowd control and they have sold much more tickets than capacity. All late comers were standing in front of those who were sitting and on the pathway #ARRahman #arrahmanconcert your are the worst @actcevents pic.twitter.com/xBn0KyGqNO — Vishnu Manoharan (@Mvishnu699) September 10, 2023

@arrahman Absolute scam at Rahman's concert in ECR. ECR is completely blocked with thousands of cars. Not an exaggeration. We have traveled 6kms in 3hours. 1 lakh tickets sold for a venue with only 10k occupancy. Couldnt even enter the venue, they blocked at 7pm #ARRahmanconcert pic.twitter.com/yClAV3eeaj — Siddarth Eswar (@siddarth55) September 10, 2023

It's indeed heartbreaking to see how the fans almost saved their lives in the stampede-like situation at the AR Rahman concert, and the management could have definitely been a little more responsible.