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AR Rahman set for HISTORIC performance at Attari Border for Main Vaapas Aaunga event, Imtiaz Ali calls it 'Magic'

AR Rahman is set to create history by becoming the first artist to perform at the Attari border on June 7. Imtiaz Ali called the event a magical moment linked to their upcoming Partition-themed film, Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 7, 2026 10:16 AM IST
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As A.R. Rahman gets ready to perform at the Attari border on June 7, Imtiaz Ali posted a video declaring a historic moment. No artist has ever performed at the famous border before, according to the filmmaker, who called it a historic first. He also emphasised the importance of the events surrounding Main Vaapas Aaunga, a movie about love and longing that is set against the backdrop of Partition.

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In the video, Imtiaz Ali says, "Can you believe that A. R. Rahman is going to Punjab for the first time? Can you believe that no artist has performed at the Atari border before? So tomorrow, on the 7th of June, A. R. Rahman is going to perform right where the flag ceremony happens, at the Atari border, for the spirit of nationhood. And isn't it magical that this is happening around Main Wapas Aunga, a film that is based on partition, and the stories of love and longing? Well, magic does happen in life."

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The event is slated for Sunday, between 4.30 and 5.30 pm, during the parade ceremony at JCP Stadium near the Attari border in Punjab. AR Rahman will honour the heroic men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF) who give their lives to protect the nation.

The unique performance by the Main Vaapas Aaunga team, titled 'Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts', is a sincere show of thanks and great admiration for the Force's heroism, sacrifice, and devotion to safeguarding India's frontiers.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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