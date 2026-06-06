AR Rahman leads heartfelt tribute to BSF personnel as Main Vaapas Aaunga reflects on partition

The tribute will take place between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM during the famed Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari Border, adding a powerful emotional dimension to one of India's most iconic patriotic spectacles.

In a moment that goes beyond cinema and celebrates the spirit of the nation, the team of Main Vaapas Aaunga is gearing up for a truly special event. As excitement around Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film continues to grow, the makers are set to honour the real heroes of India with a one-of-a-kind musical tribute. On 7th June, Padma Bhushan awardee and globally acclaimed composer A.R. Rahman will take centre stage at the iconic Attari Border for *Jai Ho – A Tribute to the Bravehearts*, a special performance dedicated to the courageous men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The event is a heartfelt salute to the unwavering dedication, sacrifice and service of the BSF personnel who stand guard at India’s borders every day. In a first-of-its-kind gesture, Rahman’s performance will bring together music, patriotism and gratitude in an unforgettable celebration of the nation’s protectors. The tribute will take place between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM during the famed Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari Border, adding a powerful emotional dimension to one of India’s most iconic patriotic spectacles.

Joining A.R. Rahman at the event will be director Imtiaz Ali, actor Vedang Raina, and singers associated with the film, including Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis. Representatives from Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and producer Mohit Choudhary will also be present for the occasion. With music serving as a universal language of gratitude, *Jai Ho – A Tribute to the Bravehearts* promises to be a moving and memorable homage to the valour, commitment and indomitable spirit of India’s armed forces.

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