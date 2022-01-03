AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman is now engaged. The musician herself announced the same while sharing the picture on her gram. While Khatija's picture looks from her engagement, she shared a picture of her beau, Riyasdeen Shaik from a photoshoot. For her engagement, Khatija wore a pretty pink outfit. She matched her mask to her outfit. You can also see a garland around her neck. Riyasdeen is an audio engineer. The engagement took place on her birthday on 29th December 2021 in presence of family and loved ones. "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou," Khatija Rahman said as she announced her engagement. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday special: From Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid Kapoor; 10 celebs the Tiger 3 star had an ugly fight with

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

AR Rahman shared the posts of Khatija and Riyasdeen Riyan on his Instagram stories. And as soon as the new broke out, various singers from the fraternity such as , , Sreekanth Hariharan, , Abhay Jodhpurkar, and more sent their best wishes. "Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful moment," Neeti said while Harshdeep sent her wishes saying, "Congratulations to the both of you God bless." Sreekanth Hariharan said, "Heartiest congratulations!" Jonita commented, "So happy for you!" Also Read - Atrangi Re song Garda: Akshay Kumar dances his HEART OUT while showing some AMAZING magic tricks

Last year, Khatija Rahman had got into a controversy with Taslima Nasreen when the latter called her Burqa suffocating. Khatija is a philanthropist and has also sung a couple of Tamil songs She made her singing debut with Pudhiya Manidha song from 's . AR Rahman is married to Saira Banu. Together, they have three children AR Rahman - Khatija, Raheema and AR Ameen. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: AR Rahman shares a candid video of Mani Ratnam briefing him on film's music