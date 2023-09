The concert took place at Adityaram Palace in Chennai on September 10, attracting a massive crowd of over 45,000 people. However, serious issues emerged. Many ticket holders were denied entry due to overcrowding, causing distress. There were also concerns about the safety of women, children, and the elderly.

In response to these problems, the Tambaram Police initiated an inquiry into ACTC events for overcrowding and traffic chaos. Both Rahman and the event management company expressed their commitment to making amends for the troubles faced by concert attendees. An inquiry is underway to address the issues, and Rahman has promised to compensate those affected.

AR Rahman's concert tonight was the most traumatic event I've ever been to.THOUSANDS of people WITH tickets were being sent out, not allowed to enter because thousands of TICKETS WERE OVERSOLD. There was nobody to direct anyone,the ticket booth was abandoned. pic.twitter.com/dgZ9mmiCbt — Kamya Menon (@water_menon) September 10, 2023

About the work front

On the work front, AR Rahman will be performing live in London at the end of this year. He also has two Bollywood film compositions in the pipeline. The singer will also perform live concerts at different locations across the nation this year.