AR Rahman is celebrating his 57th birthday today. He is one of the most celebrated and influential musicians in India and the world. He has won numerous awards, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and many more. He is also known for his spiritual and religious beliefs, which have shaped his life and music.

But did you know that AR Rahman was not born a Muslim? His original name was Dileep Kumar, and he belonged to a Hindu family. He converted to Islam at the age of 23, along with his mother and three sisters, after the death of his father, who was also a music composer. n his birthday today, here's looking at what led him to embrace Islam. What was his journey from Dileep Kumar to AR Rahman? How did his faith influence his music and career? Let’s find out. Also Read - AR Rahman's daughters Raheema and Khatija defend their father after concert controversy

The Turning Point

AR Rahman’s father, RK Shekhar, died when he was only nine years old. He had to take up the responsibility of supporting his family by working as a keyboard player and arranger for various composers. He also faced many hardships and challenges in the music industry, which made him question his purpose and identity. Also Read - AR Rahman reacts to the stampede like situation at his concert in Chennai after receiving major backlash

He found his answers in Islam, which he was introduced to by his mother’s family and some of his friends. He was particularly influenced by the teachings of Qadiri Islam, a Sufi order that focuses on love, peace, and harmony. He was also drawn to the mysticism and spirituality of Islam, which resonated with his artistic sensibilities.

He decided to convert to Islam, along with his mother and sisters, and changed his name to Allah Rakha Rahman, meaning “the merciful and compassionate one”. He said that this was a personal choice, and he did not want to impose his beliefs on anyone else. He also said that Islam gave him a sense of peace, direction, and balance in his life.

The Musical Impact

AR Rahman’s conversion to Islam did not affect his musical style or diversity. He continued to work with composers and singers from different religions and backgrounds, and composed music for films in various languages and genres. He also incorporated elements of Islamic music, such as the Quranic recitation, the call to prayer, and the Sufi devotional songs, in some of his compositions.

He said that his faith inspired him to create music that was uplifting, positive, and universal. He also said that he used music as a medium to express his gratitude to God and to spread his message of love and harmony. He said that music was a gift from God, and he wanted to use it for good.

He also said that prayer was an important part of his life, and it helped him to stay focused and humble. He said that he prayed five times a day, and also fasted during Ramadan. He said that prayer and fasting gave him strength and discipline, and also kept him away from negative influences.

The Global Recognition

AR Rahman’s conversion to Islam did not hinder his global recognition or success. He became the first Indian to win two Academy Awards, for his score and song for the film Slumdog Millionaire, in 2009. He also won two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award for the same film. He was also nominated for an Oscar for his song for the film 127 Hours, in 2011.

He also collaborated with many international artists and legends, such as Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Sting, Dido, MIA, and others. He also performed at many prestigious venues and events, such as the White House, the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, the Oscars, and the United Nations. He also received many honours and accolades, such as the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, the Polar Music Prize, and the Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.

He also became a global ambassador of peace and goodwill and used his music and fame to support many social and humanitarian causes, such as education, health, environment, and women’s empowerment. He also founded the AR Rahman Foundation, which aims to provide quality education and opportunities to underprivileged children.

AR Rahman’s religion is a reflection of his personal journey, his musical vision, and his social mission. He is a living example of how faith and music can transcend boundaries and unite people. He is a true legend and a source of inspiration for millions of fans around the world.