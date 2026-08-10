AR Rahman’s Son Ameen meets with car accident in Chennai, escapes with MINOR injuries; Here’s what happened

AR Rahman's son Ameen was involved in a late-night car accident in Chennai after his Porsche collided with a Wagon-R near the Kathipara flyover. Read further to know what happenend and what's the latest update?

AR Rahman’s Son Ameen meets with car accident in Chennai, escapes with MINOR injuries; Here’s what happened

AR Rahman’s son, singer Ameen Rahman, got into a car accident in Chennai early Monday morning. He picked up some minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital, but thankfully, nothing serious happened. The accident happened around 3:30 am near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy. Ameen was driving his Porsche with a friend, heading from Koyambedu toward Chennai, when his car ran into a Wagon-R near the Olympia Tech Park signal.

Ameen was taken to hospital?

After the crash, both Ameen and the other driver were taken to Kauvery Hospital. The doctors checked them out and, since their injuries weren’t severe, sent them home later that day. Someone from the Wagon-R was sent to another hospital, Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital and was also discharged after being treated.

Who is Ameen Rahman?

Police from the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing took both cars for their investigation, and they've filed a case to figure out exactly how the accident happened. If you’re wondering who Ameen Rahman is, he’s the son of renowned composer AR Rahman and Saira Banu. He started playback singing in 2015 with the song 'Maula Salli Wasallim' for Mani Ratnam’s movie O Kadhal Kanmani.

What's going in Ameen's career?

Ameen’s career has been pretty busy since. He’s sung in several languages and styles, and even performed at his father’s international concerts. Not too long ago, he sang the Tamil version of 'Chikiri Chikiri' for Ram Charan’s film Peddi, and teamed up with Jasleen Royal for the indie track 'Bheegi Bheegi', featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

What's going in AR Rahman's career?

Meanwhile, AR Rahman has plenty going on. He’s working on the music for Ramayana: Part 1 & 2 and the period drama Batwara 1947, and he’s stepping into acting for the first time with Prabhudeva in the Tamil film Moon Walk.

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