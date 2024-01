Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan surprised everyone with a rushed wedding in the month of December 2023. The couple got hitched in the last week at the residence of Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma. Sshura Khan is a makeup artiste who works a lot with Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani. It seems the two met on the sets of Patna Shukla and love blossomed quite soon. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding was a low-key affair with mostly family members in attendance. After a small holiday abroad for the New Year, they are back in town. Also Read - Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's happy picture from a wedding surfaces amid breakup rumours; netizens wish 'Ab inki bhi ho jaye'

Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan twins with the actor

Sshura Khan gets shy in front of paps

We can see that Sshura Khan gets shy in front of the cameramen. The lady, who is 44 is used to being behind the scenes. While many have found her new bride coyness endearing, others have trolled the couple. Both of them were seen in bright neon tops at a dinner date. A netizen commented, "Why she always looking down like she's shy front of people," while another one wrote, "Ye Umar me twinning." Also Read - Amid breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor; Malaika Arora secretly visits beau’s house, fans say she looks sad [Watch video]

Many have referred to them as Nibba Nibbi. As we know, it is a slang used for young lovers in India. This is Arbaaz Khan's second marriage. He was married to Malaika Arora for more than a decade. They officially divorced in 2017. The couple have a son Arhaan. Arbaaz Khan dated Italian model Giorgia Andriani for more than two years before they split. The two were seen at a IPL match some months back.