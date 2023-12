Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are now man and wife. The couple tied the knot at the residence of Arpita Khan Sharma. Now, the hunk has shared the first pics on social media. We can see that Arbaaz Khan is looking handsome in a bandhgala in a dull gold colour. It has English floral motifs done on it. Makeup artiste Sshura Khan chose a lehenga in the hue of salmon pink. It had work in gold done on it. The couple look madly in love in the two pics.

Take a look at the pic of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's love story

It seems the two met on the sets of Patna Shukla. Arbaaz Khan and she became friends instantly and their feelings blossomed into love. Sshura Khan is the make-up artiste of Raveena Tandon. She also works with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Raveena Tandon was one of the first to wish them on their union. Sshura Khan has made her Instagram account private.

The marriage was attended the entire Khan Khandaan. Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz looked handsome in a sherwani. Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Salma Khan were there for the nuptials. Singer Harshdeep Kaur entertained guests with a musical evening. Arbaaz Khan was in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani for three long years. But it ended some time back.

Giorgia Andriani said that she still considers him as a great friend. However, she understands why they cannot be a couple. The marriage was attended by Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia, Ridhima Pandit, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Sajid Khan to name a few celebs. BollywoodLife congratulates the latest newly-weds in town!