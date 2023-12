Salman Khan's elder brother Arbaaz Khan got married to girlfriend Sshura Khan on Sunday, 24 December 2023. The wedding took place at Arpita Khan's residence. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and other family members attended the wedding. Bollywood celebrities like Raveen Tandon, Lulia Vantur, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh graced the occasion with their presence. The wedding pictures are already out, and we must say that both Arbaaz and Sshura do look like a match made in heaven. Post the pictures, a new video of the bride and groom is circulating around which is too adorable to miss.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding: Newlywed looks madly in love; check out the adorable video

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan first met each other on the sets of the former's upcoming film. Both Arbaaz and Sshura were looking to settle down and hence once they realized they are in love they took the decision of taking their relationship to the next level. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan wedding: Malaika Arora skips ex-husband's shaadi, indulges in Christmas Eve celebrations

While Arbaaz was quite open about his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, this time he choose to keep things private. Media got to know about the wedding few days ago. The Khan clan didn't want any invade of privacy and hence kept the marriage under wrap. A video of the newly wedded from the wedding is now going viral where both Arbaaz and Sshura can be seen blushing. Check out the video. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan wedding: Bride's fam makes a modest entry, Salman Khan's presence makes fans lament his bachelor status

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife)

Arbaaz Khana and Sshura Khan's love affair: How, when and where it all started

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan first met each other on the sets of Patna Shukla. The movie is all set to release next year. Sshura was working as a makeup artist in the same film. Initially the talks between Arbaaz and Sshura were limited to professional collaborations, however eventually the duo did realize that they are more than friends. Arbaaz and Sshura were looking to settle down and hence once they were sure about each other the couple informed their respective families about their marriage plans. Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan too attended the wedding while Arbaaz Khan's former wife Malaika Arora Khan chose to give the marriage ceremony a miss.