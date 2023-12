Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan recently tied knot in the presence of their families and close friends. The wedding took place at Arpita Khan's residence on Sunday 24 December 2023. The entire Khan clan made sure that the news of wedding is kept under wraps as much a possible however media did get a whiff about the wedding few days ago. The pictures and video from the wedding are floating around social media where one can see that Arbaaz and Sshura's marriage ceremony was filled with love and warmth.

Also Read - Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding: Newly weds look truly, madly, deeply in love [Watch Video]

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding: Salman Khan dances on 'Tere mast mast do nain'

Salman Khan is a complete family man. We have often seen how he has expressed his love and care towards his parents and siblings. The Tiger of Bollywood graced his brother Arbaaz Khan's wedding with utmost love and joy. Salman was seen enjoying and danced his heart out. The actor was seen dancing on his own song, 'Tere mast mast do nain' from the film Dabangg.

Apart from Salman, one can also see how Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan is beaming with joy at his dad's wedding. While Arbaaz was singing, 'Tere mast mast do nain' for his ladylove Sshura, Arhaan like a doting son joined the celebration and was seen singing the song along with his dad. This was indeed the most heartwarming moment from the entire wedding. The bride and groom were also seen cutting wedding cake with their loved ones. Check out all the pictures and videos below:

Watch this video below:

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura met on the sets of the formers upcoming film. Sshura is renowned Bollywood makeup artist. Post breakup with Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz decided that he no longer wants to live the dating and live in relationship phase. He was adamant if he ever falls in love again, this time he wants to seal it forever.