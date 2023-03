Arbaaz Khan recently welcomed his father Salim Khan and stepmother Helen on his chat show The Invincibles. The audience witnessed their heartwarming bond as they spoke their heart out. Recently, the host actor opened up on his father Salim Khan’s relationship with Helen. He also revealed how their relationship had an impact on her mother Salma and their family. He opened up on the complexities they as a family faced during the initial times of accepting two mothers. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor: Bollywood actors who gave maximum flop films

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan have years-long controversial family history ever since their father Salim Khan married Helen. The screenwriter got married to actor-dancer Helen while he was already married to Salma. Recently in a conversation with Indian Express, the actor revealed a lot of insights and anecdotes about his family. He said when his father brought Helen home after their marriage it was difficult for his mother Salma. They were all young but their father never neglected by or kept them deprived of anything.

also revealed that spoke on his show that his relationship with Helen was an emotional accident. Also, most importantly, it wasn't a frivolous thing for him, he decided to give it full dignity and bring it into his life. He further added, "It's not easy to say that these things are normal and it will work. Also, just because one such family can come together, doesn't mean it can be replicated by others. It is not an easy thing having two wives who are cordial and children who are accepting. It's a very complicated scenario and it's tough to answer what, how, and why it all worked out." Arbaaz Khan thinks honesty and integrity made things a little easier for them.

On the show The Invincibles, Helen also admitted that things might be difficult for Salma Khan when Arbaaz Khan pointed out it was a tough phase for her to be with a person who is already married. Helen and Salma now share a great bond and speak over phone calls.