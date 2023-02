Arbaaz Khan is one of the popular names in Bollywood. Though his career as an actor could not be as successful, he is one of the prominent producers. Arbaaz Khan is quite often compared to Tennis player Roger Federer. They share a resemblance and at times, netizens have poked fun and created memes too. Well, it looks like Arbaaz Khan took these memes quite seriously. In the later advertisement, Arbaaz Khan introduces himself as Roger Federer and netizens have hilariou reaction to it. Also Read - From Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif to Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl: Exes who remain good friends even post break up

's latest advertisement goes viral

In the advertisement, Arbaaz Khan can be seen in typical tennis gear like and talking about big achievements. He is trying to impart life and tennis lessons but he himself plays poorly. That adds the laughter tadka to the advertisement. At one point, he twists his ankle and abuses in Hindi. Instead of tennis forearm, he plays Cricket straight drive. All of these add comic elements to the advertisement. Netizens are going bonkers and are calling it an 'EPIC' commercial. Also Read - Malaika Arora gets badly trolled for partying with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

Check out netizens' reactions to Arbaaz Khan's video below:

When internet makes you a meme, cash it out ?? https://t.co/JDTEAIjjNk — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) February 6, 2023

Making money out of a Meme?? — Raj (@TheGreat_Gandhi) February 6, 2023

Are ye to sahi me Federer ban gaye, meme tha vo to?? — meghawat singh (@meghawatsingh) February 6, 2023

Desi Federer rising ? — ✌? (@hrishikesh1234) February 6, 2023

You weren't meant to take those memes seriously ?? — Anshul Kansal (@anshkansal) February 6, 2023

Many also praised him for doing so. Fans called it his 'best work'. Also Read - Malaika Arora flaunts toned legs in hot shorts at dinner date with son Arhaan and ex husband Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan has appeared in movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Nirdosh, and many others. He has also been a part of the series and shared screen space with . They siblings also appeared in Hello Brother.