Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage with Sshura Khan came as a pleasant surprise for his fans. But the actor defends himself saying that it wasn’t a hasty decision and he had kept his relationship under the wraps for two years and it's then they decided to get married. Arbaaz Khan looks extremely happy and in love with Sshura Khan and his marriage. In his latest interview, the actor-producer spoke about his marriage and defended the age gap between them. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan reacts to ex-GF Giorgia Andriani's inappropriate interview before wedding with Sshura Khan; reveals break-up story

As quoted by Indian Express, Arbaaz addressed the age difference and claimed that in such cases the chances of marriage being successful is higher." It's not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate." Also Read - Did Salman Khan advise Arbaaz Khan against marrying Sshura Khan?

Arabs added that his wife is much younger than him but it's not that she is a 16-year-old and doesn't know what is she doing, "She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry".

Arbaaz Khan got a second marriage with Sshura Khan years after spraying with his wife Malaika Arora.

