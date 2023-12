Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan, may not be lucky when it comes to having a lucrative career in Bollywood, but he indeed is blessed when it comes to finding love. He was first married to actress Malaika Arora Khan. Even before their legal separation, the Hello Brother actor found love in Italian model and actress Giorgia Andriani. The couple was going strong, and speculations were rife that they may get married soon. However, recently, Giorgia confirmed their separation. It has just been a few months, and Arbaaz Khan seems to have once again found love. Who is Arbaaz Khan dating? Let's find out.

BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Salman Khan is the richest in his family with Rs 2000 crore net worth, check how much money the Khandaan owns

Arbaaz Khan reportedly dating make-up artist Shura Khan

Yes, you heard it right. While most people take months and sometimes even years to move on from a heart break, Arbaaz Khan is certainly different. According to reports, Arbaaz met Shura on the sets of his film Patna Shukla which is slated to release next year. Shura is a professional make-up artist who has worked for actors like Raveen Tandon in the past. Also Read - Giorgia Andriani confesses Malaika Arora is not responsible for her separation with Arbaaz Khan

Initially the conversations between Arbaaz and Shura were limited to professional commitments. The conversation gradually moved to friendly talks and the duo find out that they have developed a liking towards each other. The couple currently is in a happy space and is even planning to get married. Gossip mongers suggest that the wedding will be a private affair which will include only family members and close friends. Also Read - Giorgia Andriani confirms her split with Arbaaz Khan; says, 'We both knew it wouldn't have lasted forever'

Trending Now

Watch the video below:

Giorgia Andriani confirms sharing a great bond with Arbaaz Khan post-break-up

Arbaaz was madly in love with Giorgia Andriani. In fact, the Italian actress was seen at Khan families' social gatherings and events. It was rumoured that the couple will soon settle down by taking the nuptial vows. However, the duo amicably decided to separate due to their indifferences.

Giorgia in an interview mentioned that both Arbaaz and she are very different as person. Their interest, the way they want to lead their life are poles apart. She also refuted rumours of Malaika Arora being the reason behind their breakup. However, Giorgia confirms that unlike other couple who can't see eye to eye post separation, she and Arbaaz are very much in talking terms and even today share a great bond.