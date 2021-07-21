Arbaaz Khan opens up on being trolled after divorce from Malaika Arora: ‘Does not mean we are bad people’

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's divorce came as a shock for everyone in 2017. The couple got married in 1998 and have a son, Arhaan. Now, in an interview with BollywoodBubble, Arbaaz Khan spoke the trolling that happened after he divorced Malaika Arora. He said that they weren't really affected by the negativity. But he feels that it was of people trolling them. He said, "It's a futile exercise that they do. Do you really think that the more you say something things are going to change? In my personal life, I've already gone through that upheaval, and gone through that scenario where I felt what I had to feel. I have accepted a certain situation and moved on from it. We don't live near-perfect lives. We all are fallible, we make mistakes." Also Read - WHAT! Salman Khan has a SECRET wife Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai? The Tiger 3 star reacts

Arbaaz Khan also gave Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's recent divorce situation where people trolled them. He shares that trolling happens but that does not mean that they are bad people. Arbaaz Khan said, "Maybe the fans and followers, if they like a certain couple, they'd like to see them together. And it's happened recently with somebody like Aamir, for that matter. It happens. But that does not mean we're bad people. They're just two people who've realised that the reason they were together was to make... The journey had to be wonderful and beautiful together. Sometimes you have different paths, you grow to be different people. You have to let them grow and be happy. So we never got affected; I never got affected by comments on my personal life, particularly on my relationship. Of course, I feel they were all unnecessary at time, quite a few of them, but one had to ignore it and move on."

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan is back with a new season of his talk show, Pinch. The season's first guest was his own brother and superstar Salman Khan.