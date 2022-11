Many stars such as , Suhan Khan, Agastya Nanda and more are gearing up for their Bollywood debut. And the next star in the line is and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan who is currently studying filmmaking in the US. Talking about his debut, Arbaaz said that Arhaan has already assisted on a recent movie.

In his recent interview with Puja Talwar, Arbaaz said that Arhaan is currently enjoying his time studying in a Long Island film school. He is in his second year, first semester. Earlier, the actor was skeptical and worried about sending Arhaan to study abroad since he comes from a protected atmosphere and then suddently doing everything on his own.

Arbaaz then revealed that Arhaan has assisted Karan Johar on a recent movie and he will now assists him in his upcoming production venture. It is known that Karan has recently wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He said that he is looking forward for the coming months to see his son join him on the making of his upcoming film, which will be coming out in December.

Arbaaz and Malaika's son Arhaan is 19-year-old and the estranged couple has been co-parenting him ever since they ended their 18 years of marriage in a divorce in 2017. Earlier, Malaika had revealed how Arhaan took their decision to part ways in a mature way. While Malaika is currently in a romantic relationship with for the past 5 years now, Arbaaz has founds solace in Giorgia Andriani's arms. Malaika had recently revealed that her relationship with Arbaaz has gotten better after their divorce.