Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding was one of the surprise weddings in B Town. And now the star wife took to her Instagram account and shared the proposal video where she revealed how the Dabangg actor had proposed to her just five days before their wedding. The proposal video shows Arbaaz Khan going on his knees putting a ring on Sshura Khan's finger and declaring her as his would-be beloved wife. After the adorable proposal, both Arbaaz and Sshura share a warm hug and it only shows that they are very much in love with each other. Along with the adorable proposal what grabbed eyeballs was how Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan too was present while his dad went on his knees for Sshura and he was happily rooting for both of them too.

Watch the adorable video of Arbaaz Khan proposing wife Sshura Khan just days before their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

Sshura who looks like a very private person in real life shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, "From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec That was quick @arbaazkhanofficial". Arbaaz very adorably replies on the post of wife Sshura, " On my knees, feeling very high high". Love is clearly on the air for these two newlyweds. Both Arbaaz and Sshura are right now on a honeymoon and the couple are having their personal time.

Arbaaz and Sshura had an intimate wedding at Arpita Khan Sharma building terrace and everything about their marriage was simply beautiful. The entire Khan family including Salman Khan had a gala time. Father Salim Khan in his interview had mentioned that he wasn't aware of Arbaaz's plans to get married and he informed them a day before their wedding and defended his son claiming that he hasn't committed the crime of marrying for the second time.

Watch the video of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding.