Arbaaz Khan recently opened up about his ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's interview, which she gave a few days before his marriage to his wife Sshura Khan. Arbaaz and Giorgia dated each other for around four years; however, in December 2023, Giorgia confirmed in public that she and Arbaaz had parted ways. Following her revelations, speculations about Arbaaz's marriage started floating around, and on December 24, Arbaaz married Sshura Khan. In a recent interview, Arbaaz mentioned the fact that Giorgia opening up about their breakup just a few days before his marriage gave people the impression that he married just days after the breakup with Giorgia, which was untrue.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan stated that Giorgia Andriani 's interview just before his marriage gave the impression that things were alright until the end, and suddenly there was a breakup, and he married. Arbaaz mentioned that it is unfortunate that he needs to give a clarification, but he would like to highlight that his relationship with Giorgia ended one and a half years ago before he married Sshura. Arbaaz stated that as Giorgia didn't mention any timeline in her interview, it gave an impression that he jumped from one relationship to another. Arbaaz revealed that after breaking up with Giorgia, he didn't date anyone for the past one and a half years until he met Sshura Khan.

In the same interview, Arbaaz questioned why Giorgia didn't speak about their breakup when it actually happened. Speaking about their past after almost 2 years, and that too when he was supposed to get married in a few days, seemed very inappropriate and unfortunate.

Arbaaz Khan met Sshura Khan on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla. Sshura is a renowned makeup artist, and she was Raveena Tandon's makeup artist on the sets of the film. Arbaaz and Sshura bonded well, and once they realized their love for each other, they immediately decided to get married, inspired by dating or being in a live-in relationship.