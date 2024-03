Salman Khan has launched a lot of star kids and young new talents in the industry. Be it giving a break to Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha or Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and more, he has always been one to encourage new talents. It is now being said that Salman Khan is next going to launch his nephews, Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan. The buzz is that the film will have a bromance angle to it which hasn't been seen for a while. The doting dad of one of the two star kids, Arbaaz Khan, has reacted to the same.

Arbaaz Khan reacts to rumours of Salman Khan launching his son Arhaan Khan in movies

The actor, producer and director shares that he has no idea about his son, Arhaan's debut. He says the reports of Salman Khan launching him are still rumours as it has not reached him yet. However, Arbaaz does confirm Arhaan's inclination towards movies. The actor shares, "It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be," and reveals that Arhaan has been to film school and has done several other things. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan wedding left Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri terribly upset? Salman Khan told his brother to tread with caution

The father says that Arhaan is concentrating on his career at present. He talked about Arhaan being too young (will turn 22 this year) while adding that the youngster is preparing himself for his future. Arbaaz calls Arhaan a very hardworking, sincere and dedicated kid. Arbaaz also talked about Arhaan's future in movies saying that if all goes well and with luck on his side, he can even make it in the industry. In fact, he is quite sure that Arhaan can make it with his efforts. Also Read - Salman Khan to launch his nephews Arhaan and Nirvaan together in a Bollywood bromance film?

Arbaaz Khan reveals he and Arhaan have film-related discussions now

The Dabangg actor shares that he and Arhaan do talk about films and that as a father, he gives his suggestions on certain things. However, he does not wish to interfere too much in his life. He wants Arhaan to learn from his decisions, experiences and his mistakes. Arbaaz says he doesn't wish to keep Arhaan in a bubble. He adds, " I want him to fly, fall, make mistakes and learn so that he understands that the world is a tough place."

Arbaaz tells News18 Showsha that he wants his son to have his own share of turbulence and trials. Arhaan will have to weather all the storms that come his way and Arbaaz is looking forward to preparing his son for the same.