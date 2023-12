Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married a couple of days ago. Salman Khan, Arhaan Khan, Salim Khan, Helen and many more celebs. It was a fun-filled affair with Salman Khan, Arhaan Khan grooving with the newly weds. The video of the same went viral. However, it seems, Arbaaz had kept the special moments from the wedding day to be unveiled later. And he is dropping them one by one.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Isha Koppikar-Timmy Narang to Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora: Bollywood celeb couples who parted ways years after marriage

Arbaaz Khan shares a video of singing a song for Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan shared a nice video of himself singing a song from Salman Khan starrer movie Dabangg. Arbaaz sang the song called Tere Mast Mast Do Nain. The actor got loads of comments on the same. He wasn't very good with the sur or taal but it's the gesture that counts, right? And it sure looked very romantic. Arbaaz Khan also took a jibe at himself in a self-deprecating humour saying, "No wonder my father wanted me to be cricketer instead of a singer," with a laughing emoticon and a monkey hiding his face emoticon. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan wedding: Father Salim Khan reacts to son's second marriage

Watch the video of Arbaaz Khan singing here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Watch this video of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan here:

Rasha Thadani, Avi Gowariker, and more netizens commented on Arbaaz's post. A lot of people were agreeing with Salim Khan's advice. There were a lot of people who were laughing over the singing skills of Arbaaz. Also Read - Amid Arbaaz Khan getting married to Sshura Khan; Salman Khan sends special gift to Malaika Arora on Christmas

Trending Now

Arbaaz Khan met Sshura Khan while working on a film called Patna Shukla. The two hit it off instantly and started dating. As per reports, they kept their relationship very private. After dating each other for nine months, they decided to tie the knot.