The marriage of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan is happening today. It will be a small affair at the residence of Arpita Khan Sharma. It looks like the marriage is indeed happening. The parents of Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan and Salma Khan have reached there. Arhaan Khan who is the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan is also there, along with his cousin, Nirvaan Khan. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan kept the whole thing very low-key. With Salim Khan and Salma Khan reaching the place, it really seems like the reported wedding is happening.

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan marriage

Ridhima Pandit came to the nikaah dressed in a yellow sharara. She is one of the first guests to arrive. After she, the family members of Arbaaz Khan arrived. Arbaaz Khan did not divulge when the media asked him about the venue yesterday.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have been dating since six months. He was in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani before this. She is the makeup artiste of Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora divorced some years back. The couple have only invited 50 people to the wedding. Arbaaz Khan reached there some time back. We extend our congratulations to the family!