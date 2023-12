Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are getting married today. The hunk arrived at the home of his sister around 4 pm. Later, we saw family members like his brothers, son Arhaan, nephew Nirvaan and parents Salma and Salim Khan coming in. Now, Salman Khan has walked in dressed in a khaki coloured Paithani suit. Just after his entry, the bride Sshura Khan arrived with her folks. She was dressed in a baby pink Chikankari Anarkali. The makeup artiste covered her head in a matching Abaya. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

After netizens saw the superstar, his fans felt upset knowing that they never got to see Salman Khan as a groom. A netizen commented, "Bhai jaan Arbaaz bhai se Kuch sikho unki 3 shadi he aap bhi ik kar hi lo," while other one wrote, "Bhai ne dusri shaadi kar raha hai Bhaijaan ap bhi kar lo shadi."

Iulia Vantur also came with Salman Khan. For this event, she chose a printed lehenga and wore her hair in side waves. She is looking stunning. The other celebs are Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani and Ridhima Pandit.

Sshura Khan is a makeup artiste. She has worked a lot with Raveena Tandon and her daughter. The 90s diva rocked a pastel blue sharara for the occasion. Her daughter chose a pink outfit. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have also reached for the nuptials. It seems Harshdeep Kaur will deliver a musical performance after the vows are said at 8 pm.

It seems Arbaaz Khan met her on the sets of his upcoming project Patna Shukla. Friendship and romance quickly blossomed between the two. He was in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani for more than three years. They broke up more than six months ago. She said that they will always have a connection but knew that they could not live together in a marriage.