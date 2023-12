Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time and this time with Sshura Khan. She is a make-up artist and the two of them while they were working on a project together. Arbaaz and Sshura fell in love and started dating. And now, they are all married. The wedding took place at Arpita Khan's house in the city. It was a grand family affair. Salman Khan, Arhaan Khan and others from the Khandaan had joined in celebrating the union of Arbaaz and Sshura. And now Arbaaz has shared some unseen family pictures from the wedding.

Arbaaz Khan shares family pictures with from his wedding with Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan found love and got married. Arbaaz's family members Salman Khan, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Helen, Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan and more joined Arbaaz. Salman, Salim Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arhaan joined Arbaaz on the couch as the Maulvi got them married. They all were sitting on the couch together and cheering on Arbaaz and Sshura. "It’s you. It’s me. It’s us." Arbaaz captioned the post. The third picture is of the entire Khandaan together on the terrace it seems. The fourth picture consists of Arbaaz and Sshura with Arhaan. The fifth picture is of the father-son duo, Arbaaz and Arhaan. They are looking at each other and smiling. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding: Newly weds look truly, madly, deeply in love [Watch Video]

Have a look at Arbaaz Khan's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Watch this video of Salman Khan arriving for Arbaaz Khan's Nikaah with Sshura Khan here:

If reports are anything to go by, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan first met on the sets of Patna Shukla. The two have remained tight lipped about their relationship and wedding the whole time. The two of them hit it off instantly and started dating. It has been about 9 months since Arbaaz started dating Sshura. Soon, Arbaaz introduced Sshura to his family who immediately liked her. It is said that this is Sshura's second wedding as well. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan look resplendent as a couple in a dreamy floral backdrop

Talking about their wedding, the man and wife duo wore floral outfits for their D-day. Sshura looked exceptionally pretty on her wedding day.