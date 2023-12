Actor, director, producer Arbaaz Khan is currently trending in news circuit as he got married for the second time. A nikaah ceremony of him and Sshura Khan was recently held in Mumbai. The pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony have gone viral all over the social media. Earlier, Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika Arora. They were married for almost 18 years before calling it quits in the year 2017. They have a son named Arhaan Khan. Both of them have moved on and now Arbaaz is hitched to Sshura Khan. Post the wedding, father Salim Khan has reacted to the big news. Also Read - Amid Arbaaz Khan getting married to Sshura Khan; Salman Khan sends special gift to Malaika Arora on Christmas

Salim Khan reacts to son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Salim Khan stated that the new couple has his blessing and there is nothing wrong with getting married for the second time as they are in love. Salim Khan stated that it is not a crime and that he is happy for him. He also added that Arbaaz did not need his permission as all that matters is his happiness. Salim Khan was also quoted saying, “I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems." Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan wedding: Salman Khan's dance, Arhaan's gesture for dad; check out all major highlights [Watch videos]

Inside pictures from Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan's wedding

After the wedding, Arbaaz Khan took to his social media and shared the official wedding pictures. He opted for a floral bandhgala. The bride looked charming in a Sabyasachi lehenga in peach. Arbaaz Khan also shared a series of pictures featuring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri and other family members. The videos from the event also went viral where Arbaaz and his son Arhaan performed together.

The Khan-daan is definitely happy as a new chapter opens in Arbaaz Khan's life.