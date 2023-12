Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have tied the knot today. The couple are getting hitched in the presence of 50 guests at the home of Arpita Khan Sharma. This is the second marriage for Arbaaz Khan. His wife Sshura Khan is a makeup artiste. It seems the two met on the sets of Patna Shukla. Arbaaz Khan started shoot for the project some months back. His son Arhaan Khan was one of the first to come along with his cousin Nirvaan Khan. But Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora has given it a skip. She is busy ringing in X'Mas eve with her pals.BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Malaika Arora gives the wedding a miss

Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora gave it a miss. She has been sharing pics from how she is ringing in the festive season. We can see that her home is decked in festive fervour. From cushion covers with reindeer motif to a sparking tree and candles, she is ready to celebrate.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's equation post split

The couple who divorced some years back are on cordial terms. They do come together as and when needed for their adolescent son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika Arora made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor public in 2009. After his split, Arbaaz Khan was seeing Italian model Giorgia Andriani for more than two years. But their relationship ended almost a year back. It seems the two realized that they could not be man and wife. Malaika Arora said she does not believe in keeping tabs on the personal life of her former partner. She said she did not seek information from her son, Arhaan Khan either.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan will be wedded as man and wife today. We extend them our best wishes.