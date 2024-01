Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artiste Sshura Khan in the month of December 2023. The two fell in love, and decided to get hitched in six months or so. The marriage was a small intimate affair at the home of Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma. It seems Sshura Khan who has worked closely with many Bollywood stars met him on the sets of Patna Shukla. Sshura Khan and he were seen today at the airport as they returned from their break. Arbaaz Khan protectively held the hand of his newly wedded wife and told the paps not to crowd them around. Also Read - Amid breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor; Malaika Arora secretly visits beau’s house, fans say she looks sad [Watch video]

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan marriage

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's marriage came as one of the surprises of the year. The two had kept it very low-key. After the marriage we saw some adorable videos where Arhaan Khan sang for the new couple and how Arbaaz Khan went down on his knees for her. She has also made her Instagram public after her wedding.

Arbaaz Khan dating history

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora had been married for more than a decade. But the couple ended their marriage in 2017. They had announced that they were separating in 2016. The couple continued to co-parent son Arhaan. Later, Arbaaz Khan began to date Italian model Giorgia Andriani. They were together for many years. In fact, her parents also came down to India. But the relationship did not end in marriage. She said the friendship between them would not end. Giorgia said their personalities did not match so she was sure it would not culminate in a wedding.