Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are classic examples of the new age modern couple. The ex-lovers have happily moved on and are extremely respectful towards each other and their choices. Malaika Arora's love life is all open and she has openly graced her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. And just a while ago she shared a post and hinted at getting married to him soon. And if that is happening soon, it was BollywoodLife to tell you exclusively that Arjun and Malaika are planning to get married by the end of this year.

While Malaika has been acing her personal life very well and her utmost priorities is her son Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz in his recent interaction spoke about his bond with ex wife Malaika and it's admirable. Arbaaz said that they both have grown up to be different people and are now matured over the years and have become little more accepting about each others choices and a lot of things. He further added, " We’ve got to move on in life... we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve to any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 and they got separated after 20 years of their marriage with one son. While Malaika and Arbaaz both have moved on and they are involved in a relationship with their respective partners. And now that the news of Malaika's marriage news is being speculated we cannot wait for this big day. Even Arhaan who is 20 year old boy has happily admitted his mom's relationship and we cannot wait for him to be a part of the most awaited wedding of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.