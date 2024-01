After being divorced from Malaika Arora for five years, Arbaaz Khan got married last year on December 24, 2023, to stylist Sshura Khan. Arbaaz seems to have found the love all over whom in Sshura and his wedding pictures and videos were proof. But his marriage with Sshura changed his equation with his ex-wife Malaika Arora? The latest development is that Arbaaz Khan has unfollowed Malika on his Instagram account and it’s kind of unbelievable. Both Arbaaz and Malaika have been extremely cordial with each other and they have even been spotted together at the airport often to fulfill their parent's duty by seeing off their son Arhaan Khan and there are many other instances too. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan proposed Sshura Khan just five days before their wedding; son Arhaan Khan too was present [Watch video]

Malaika Arora was NOT invited to ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's second marriage?

Arbaaz Khan who did a quick wedding with Sshura Khan had his entire Khan family and son Arhaan along his side. But Malaika skipped the wedding and it is claimed that the former actress wasn’t invited. Having said that an insider claims Malla too chose to maintain her distance from the wedding due to obvious reasons.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have parted ways?

It looks like Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship is going through a rough patch and reportedly they are again in the breakup phase. It's been a long that Arjun and Malaika both haven't made an appearance together. And even netizens wonder what is wrong. While recently Malaika's statement once again sparked rumours with Arjun after she was asked about her marriage plans and she said once bitten twice shy, 'Koi hai toh karlungi'. Malla said this on her show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

