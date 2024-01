Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are the new lovebirds in town. It's no secret that star kids dating each other is a common trend these days, with examples such as Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan-Palak Tiwari, Agastya Nanda, and Suhana Khan. Moreover, Raveena Tandon shares an excellent bond with Salman Khan and his family, and she was one of the few actors who got to attend Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding. Notably, Rasha was also present at the wedding with her mother. So, there is a possibility that Rasha and Arhaan are dating? To find out more, check out the video below.

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan unfollows Malaika Arora after his second marriage with Sshura Khan?

Is Arhaan Khan dating Rasha Thadani? [Watch Video]

Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan, and Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, were recently spotted together. Although they didn't rush to avoid the media lenses, they didn't pose for the paparazzi either. Rasha, who is known for her warm smile towards cameramen, avoided posing for them this time and went straight to the car with Arhaan. Arhaan was also quick to avoid the cameras and sat in the car without turning his face towards them. You can check out the video below. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan proposed Sshura Khan just five days before their wedding; son Arhaan Khan too was present [Watch video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood_loverrrrrr (@bollywood__loverrrrrr)

Check out this video of Arbaaz Khan wedding below:

Arhaan Khan made headlines when he attended his dad Arbaaz Khan's wedding, where he not only expressed his happiness for his dad finding love again but also enjoyed the occasion. He even joined Arbaaz when the latter dedicated a romantic song to his wife Sshura. In fact, Arhaan was present when Arbaaz officially proposed to Shura for marriage. Also Read - Salman Khan and Dharmendra recreate Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu VIRAL step from Animal and its unmissable [Watch]

Trending Now

Arhaan has a remarkable understanding of the complexities and beauty of relationships. He has been spotted with his mom Malaika Arora's boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, on several occasions. It is a well-known fact that Arhaan and Arjun share a cordial and strong bond. As for Rasha, she shares an unbreakable bond with her mother Raveena Tandon. The duo is often seen undertaking religious trips together. Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut in a power-packed action thriller movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor, starring Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman Devgn. The movie is scheduled to release in February 2024, and we can't wait to see Rasha's shining debut on the silver screen.