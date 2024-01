Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding was certainly one of the biggest surprises of 2023. Neither the media nor the industry insiders had any inkling that Salman Khan's elder brother was going to marry for the second time. Just a day before the wedding, the news broke, and the wedding was a grand and magical affair. Sshura Khan, who had previously kept a low profile away from the paparazzi and social media, now seems to be confidently facing the world. Recently, she made her Instagram account public, and a recent picture with her husband Arbaaz has taken the social media world by storm. Also Read - Isha Koppikar-Timmy Narang to Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora: Bollywood celeb couples who parted ways years after marriage

Sshura Khan's adorable post for husband Arbaaz Khan

If you take a quick glance at Sshura Khan's Instagram account, you'll instantly notice that she has completely wiped out all of her previous posts. What remains on her account are only the pictures and videos from her grand wedding with Arbaaz Khan. The wedding was attended by several celebrities and family members including Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon and others. Sshura's Instagram account has recently been made public, which was previously private. One particular picture of Arbaaz flaunting his wedding ring has grabbed everyone's attention. In the caption, Sshura wrote, "Me & Mine" along with a heart emoji.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's love story

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where Sshura was heading the make-up department. What started as casual conversations related to the film gradually turned into friendly conversations, and soon they fell in love. The decision to settle down worked in their favor, and once they were sure about each other, they took the big step of getting married.

Their wedding on December 24, 2023, at Arpita Khan's residence was a grand affair. The highlight of the event was when Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan, joined his father on stage, dedicating a romantic number to Sshura. With confidence and charm, Arhaan also sang along, adding to the magic of the moment. In fact, Arhaan was present when Arbaaz officially proposed to Sshura, sealing their love with a promise of forever.