Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan's Instagram account got hacked last week. She updated her fans and followers about the same as she took to her Instagram. She thanked the Facebook and Instagram teams for their assistance as they solved the issue on time. Sshura shared a post on Instagram and spoke about the incident.

She captioned the post, 'Hello everyone. Last week my Instagram account got compromised and it was extremely frustrating that it got hacked but with the help of Instagram and Facebook and my dear friend Shelly Bhutra, I got it retrieved. Would like to thank them all for their support. Feels good to be back. Much love. Sshura Khan (sic).'

On the personal front, Arbaaz got married for the second time to Sshura Khan and left everyone surprised with his wedding pictures. They had an intimate wedding on December 24, 2023 in the presence of their friends and family. Arbaaz even addressed the trolls who questioned their age gap and he said that both knew what they wanted from each other.

Arbaaz even said that his wife is much younger than him, but it is not like she is 16 years old. Since their wedding, the two have been posting pictures of their romantic moments on social media. On February 5, Sshura shared a collage of three pictures on her Instagram Story which featured her husband, actor Arbaaz. She gave a glimpse of her romantic Monday morning spent. In the picture, the two were seen gazing romantically into each other's eyes.

On the work front, Sshura is a makeup artist for Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. Arbaaz was last seen in Bigg Boss 17.