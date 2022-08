bowled the audience over with his character when he recently dropped his first look from his upcoming film Haddi. He was seen dressed as a woman donning a metallic graphite coloured gown with a ring and a matching arm-gear. Netizens found Nawaz had a striking resemblance with judge Archana Puran Singh's appearance.

Reacting to the comparison, Archana said that its a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in any way possible. "It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show (The Kapil Sharma Show),” Archana told Hindustan Times.

There's no doubt that Nawaz has left the audience gasping in disbelief with the motion poster of Haddi. His work and dedication to his character is clearly visible. Commenting on the occasion of the motion poster release, Nawaz said, "I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film."

Haddi is a noir revenge drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and has been co-written by Akshay and Adamya Bhalla. Produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), the film will be shot in areas around Western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, and is scheduled to release in 2023.