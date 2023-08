Some days back, Alia Bhatt said in a video that Ranbir Kapoor did not like it when she wore lipstick. It seems he liked the natural shade of her lips. Alia Bhatt said that whenever he saw her with a brighter and bolder lip colour, he did tell her to wipe it off. This left quite a few netizens enraged. They said that this is kind of testimony to the fact that Ranbir Kapoor might be a toxic husband. The actor was trolled. People also revisited his comment when he said he does not like it when Alia Bhatt raises her voice and starts shouting. In fact, a number of articles came out on how people discussed Ranbir Kapoor as a bad husband. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt a big time sulker, here's why

Did Alia Bhatt defend her husband Ranbir Kapoor?

A person who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor has written a huge post on how Ranbir Kapoor is not the misogynist as some people like to project he is. The person says that he has always been kind to people. It highlights that none of his former girlfriends have said that he was rude or unkind to them. Alia Bhatt has liked that post from a fan page. Take a look... Also Read - Alia Bhatt goes to work as Ranbir Kapoor jets off to London to surprise mom Neetu Singh on birthday

Many netizens said that Alia Bhatt should now avoid questions on Ranbir Kapoor. It seems he has been in trouble every time she has said something. A person commented, "Instead of blaming people for reacting to the stupid things they say, Alia should stop putting her foot in her mouth and find something else to talk about in her interviews instead of my husband this, my husband that, And Ranbir has to stop making stupid jokes because he is not in high school anymore, he is 42 years old." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt to take legal action against paparazzi for privacy invasion? Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor REACTS

Trending Now

Soni Razdan on cancel culture

Soni Razdan has also posted a story on cancel culture. Many wondered if it was related to the whole Ranbir Kapoor lipstick fiasco. They said that the couple, especially Alia Bhatt should keep private life as private.

Alia Bhatt has bagged the National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was one of the finest performances of 2021. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali got five awards. The couple also have multiple film projects in their kitty.