Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins? Shamshera actor spills the beans

Soon-to-be parents and are currently over the moon as they are all set to welcome their first child. The couple got married on April 14 after 5 years of dating and now they are preparing themselves to embrace parenthood. While Alia and Ranbir are gearing up for a new phase in their lives, the actor has spilled the beans on whether they are expecting twins.

During his interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked to play the game of two truths and one lie. To which, Ranbir replied, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work."

His statement has kept the fans guessing which ones are true and which one is false. Some people tried to decode it by stating that Ranbir is indeed going to be a part of a big mythological film, which is and he won't be taking a long break from work since he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming big Bollywood Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Fans are already convinced that Ranbir's statement on having twins isn't the lie, but the truth.

Last month, Alia shared the good news with her fans by sharing a picture where she was seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir looked at the baby on the screen. A few days ago, Alia's baby bump pictures from the sets of starrer Heart Of Stone had surfaced online.

After wrapping up her Hollywood debut, Alia returned to Mumbai and Ranbir came to pick her up at the airport. Alia jumped right into Ranbir's arms as she got inside the car and both turned emotional. Their loving moment was captured in the cameras and their fans couldn't stop showering love and blessings upon them.