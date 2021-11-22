Are Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani getting married in 2022? The actress spills the beans

It is wedding season in Bollywood. With so many celebs tying the knot, people are wondering if Rakul Preet Singh and beau actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani will join the bandwagon or not. The two made their relationship official last month as the actress posted a loved-up post. She said that the two were in a relationship for a year now. The actress recently did an interview with Hindustan Times. She spoke about why she decided to come out in the open with her relationship. Rakul Preet Singh told the paper, " Ispoke about my personal life because I had to." The actress says she knows how to filter out the noise. She says she only absorbs the kind of information she wants to. She said she wanted to share that she was in love because it "was beautiful". Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty REVEALS how many OTT offers he turned down to ensure his film released in theatres – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

The actress said that there was constant spotlight on the personal life of a celebrity and it was a drawback. Rakul Preet said that she works in front of the camera and likes her personal space off it. The actress was also asked if Jackky Bhagnani and she are planning to marry soon. She said that everyone would come to know when it happens, as she would share the news for fans. However, her focus was now on her career. Also Read - From Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Akshay Kumar in Welcome Back: 6 Bollywood actors who were shockingly REPLACED in film sequels for bizarre reasons

Rakul Preet Singh who made her debut in Bollywood moved to the South after her first film tanked. She is an established name in the South Indian film industry. The actress' work in De De Pyaar De kickstarted her work in Bollywood. She has a number of good films in her kitty. There is a movie with Akshay Kumar, Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra. She is also going to play a condom tester in the movie, Chhatriwali. The film is based in Lucknow. Also Read - Singham 3: Rohit Shetty REVEALS when the Ajay Devgn starrer is slated to release – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO