and started dating while shooting for their 2013 release Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela. The two got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Since then, DeepVeer have been dishing out couple goals with their loving PDA. But like any other Bollywood couple, Ranveer and Deepika too aren't immune to pregnancy rumours that often take the industry by storm. But this time, it is who has asked the couple to confirm whether they are expecting their first child. Also Read - When Salman Khan INSULTED these 5 Bollywood actresses publicly

It so happened that Parineeti recently held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and needless to say, she received some hilarious questions, to which she gave some witty answers. During the session, one fan informed her that Ranveer has become a father. "Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya," the fan posted. To which, Parineeti responded by seeking a confirmation from Ranveer by tagging him, "Please confirm, Ranveer Singh." The actor is yet to respond to Parineeti's query. Also Read - From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Madhuri Dixit-Juhi Chawla: Checkout Bollywood's nastiest cat fights

Also Read - Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more: 9 celebrities who have Kareena Kapoor Khan in their bad books – read SHOCKING reasons

We know Ranveer for his flamboyance, crazy antics and quirky fashion and Deepika for being a sophisticated woman. But their love has been so pure that they chose to completely blend into each other and embrace their respective personalities. The two were recently spotted together to celebrate Anju Bhavnani's birthday. The couple made sure the birthday bash was a lit affair.

Ranveer was seen in distressed denims, vest and denim jacket and a hat. Inside the venue, he took off his jacket and danced only in the vest. Deepika was also seen enjoying the bash in a red ruffled shirt with black leather pants and killer heels.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon share the screen space in the upcoming film 83'. The actor will essay the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial, which chronicles India's iconic 1983 World Cup triumph.