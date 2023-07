In Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, there are several star actresses with a massive fan following. Recently, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna have been featured in blockbuster movies with many top actors. However, it appears that these two actresses are now being replaced by Mrunal Thakur and Sree Leela, two young heroines who are gaining popularity and stealing the limelight. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Rashmika Mandanna to Nora Fatehi, these actresses get thumbs down for their latest sartorial choices

Mrunal Thakur, a Bollywood beauty, made her Tollywood debut with Sita Ramam and has since been receiving numerous movie offers. Sree Leela, who tasted success with Dhamaka, also has a busy schedule with multiple projects in her pipeline, including Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Bhagavanth Kesari, and more. These two actresses are now getting the opportunity to work with A-list actors, leading to a shift in the industry's dynamics, and seemingly replacing Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna in some projects. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun LEAKS a dialogue from the film and it's as powerful as it can get [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]

When Pooja Hegde opted out of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's movie Gunturu Kaaram, she was swiftly replaced by Sree Leela. Similarly, for the upcoming movie of Vijay Devarakonda and Parasuram, the makers initially approached Rashmika Mandanna to recreate the magic from their hit film Geeta Govindam, but she was replaced by Mrunal Thakur. Also Read - Tiger Shroff, Rashmika Mandanna and more celebs who love anime get their own anime avatar with Anime Lens by Snapchat [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Even for Gowtham Tinnanuri and Vijay Devarakonda's next film, Pooja Hegde was the first choice for the female lead, but the makers have now finalized Sree Leela for the role.

Tollywood seems to be inclined towards replacing established star heroines with younger talents like Mrunal Thakur and Sree Leela. The demand for these two actresses is high, as many directors and producers are eager to cast them in their upcoming projects, leading to their replacement of top actresses like Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, who have already made a name for themselves in the industry over the years.