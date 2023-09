A recent photo of Sai Pallavi wherein she is seen sitting with director Rajkumar Periyasamy has been going viral on social media. As evident from the photo, the two pose wearing garlands around their necks. A few fan pages have claimed that Sai and Rajkumar have secretly tied the knot. The photo was cropped in such a way that people believed that the duo was a married couple. Also Read - Sai Pallavi to Meena: South Indian actresses who allegedly got secretly married

Are the reports of their wedding true? No. Also Read - Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and more South Indian actresses who are yet to find their soulmate and get married

The viral photo has Sai and Rajkumar posing wearing garlands because it was taken during a puja of Rajkumar and Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film. The film has been tentatively called SK 21. Sai had recently finished the Kashmir leg of SK 21. The film also features Sivakarthikeyan. Also Read - Aamir Khan’s son Junaid to romance THIS South Indian actress in his second film? Read deets inside

Trending Now

Actor Sai will reunite with Naga Chaitanya for another interesting project. The actors were last seen together in popular Telugu film Love Story which had released in 2021. Sai’s upcoming film with Naga will be directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who has Telugu titles Premam and the Karthikeya franchise to his credit.

Production house Geetha Arts confirmed the news of the project through an announcement on its official X page. For the unversed, Geetha Arts was established by Allu Aravind.

"The beautiful and talented @Sai_Pallavi92 joins the voyage of #NC23. Pre-production in full swing,” the tweet read.

If reports are to be believed, Sai will also be sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid.

Junaid, who made his acting debut with theatre in August 2017, will soon make his screen debut with Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj. Maharaj was announced during the press conference of Netflix.