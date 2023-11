Come 2024, and one of the rumoured couples whom the world wants to see as confirmed are Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill. In fact, the cricketer has been so much in the news for his alleged relationships with Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar. He got linked to the actress after some pics of them went viral on social media. They were dining together in London. But Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 8 confirmed that people are making a mistake thinking that Shubman Gill and she are dating. This reinforced the fact that the girl might be Sara Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter and Shubman Gill were seen together at a public event of late. Also Read - After Rashmika Mandanna, morphed pic of Sara Tendulkar hugging Shubman Gill grabs attention

Big revelation by UAE cricketer on Sara and Shubman's affair?

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Fans of the two are very hopeful for their positive future after a certain video went viral. It is of an interview of UAE player Chirag Suri. He was giving an interview to a channel where the host asked him who was the next player to get married. Suri took the name of Shubman Gill. He said that he has a girlfriend, Sara. And also specified that it is the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. Take a look at the video below...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shubsara.love

The video is getting mixed reactions. Many people feel it is was not right on part of the player to make such a statement. After all, Sara is the daughter of an Indian legend. It seems Shubman Gill unfollowed him on Instagram after this video. But fans of Shub and Sara are ecstatic on seeing the video. A netizen commented, "I mean he shouldn't have said it on international platform if they wanted everyone to know they would have announced that by themselves no?", while someone else stated, "Saw Sara hooting for Shubman when he scored his half century against Bangladesh in this World Cup, it's still available on the Hotstar app just watch the highlights of Ind Vs Ban match."

On the professional front, Shubman Gill has become the top-ranked Indian player in ODIs. He has been in decent form in World Cup 2023 as well. Every time, Sachin Tendulkar watches Gill at a match memes explode on social media.